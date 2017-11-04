Canadian figure skater Gabrielle Daleman couldn't hold on to her lead in the ladies event at the Cup of China in Beijing, finishing sixth overall following Saturday's free skate.
The Newmarket, Ont., native earned a score of 70.65 in Friday's short to narrowly edge Wakaba Higuchi of Japan at 70.53 and Russia's Elena Radionova at 70.48.
Daleman scored the seventh-best free program (126.18) to finish sixth with a combined score of 196.83.
Alina Zagatova of Russia (213.88) won gold, while Higuchi (212.52) and Radionova (206.82) rounded out the podium.
Papadakis, Cizeron dominate
French ice dance duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won handily on Saturday, posting the best short and free dances for a total of 200.43.
American pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates (184.50) were second, while Russians Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev (182.84) were third.
This is the third event of the International Skating Union's Grand Prix series. The series consists of six events and culminates with the Final in Nagoya, Japan, in December — the last competition featuring the world's top skaters before the Olympics.
