Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will miss the Grand Prix Final because of a broken foot, the latest blow to her Olympic preparations.
The Grand Prix Final in Japan starts next Thursday, and Medvedeva's withdrawal gives her more recovery time for the Russia championships from Dec. 21-24 which will help decide the team for the PyeongChang Games.
Medvedeva broke a metatarsal bone in her foot and has been in a cast since winning the NHK Trophy last month.
Her place in the Grand Prix Final passes to the first alternate, Skate America winner Satoko Miyahara of Japan.
Unbeaten in two years, Medvedeva is the favourite for the gold medal at Pyeongchang if Russia is allowed to compete by the International Olympic Committee amid doping scandals.
