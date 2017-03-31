Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has ruled out a comeback for next year's Pyeongchang Games.
Plushenko, who won individual gold in 2006 and team gold with Russia in 2014, hasn't competed in three years but repeatedly flirted with a comeback.
For much of that time, he was considered an official member of the Russian national skating team despite not competing.
He tells Russian state sports channel Match TV that "I have finished my career in sport," adding that he may travel to next year's Olympics as a coach.
Plushenko has undergone repeated operations for various injuries. At the 2014 Olympics, he also entered the men's competition but withdrew with a back injury.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.