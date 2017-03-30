Hours after Eric Radford considered withdrawing due to injury, he and partner Meagan Duhamel held on to finish seventh in pairs at the world figure skating championships.

The two-time world champs finished with 206.06 points for their shaky program to the French song "Non, je ne regrette rien."

Canada's Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch finished sixth.

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold with 232.06, while Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot were second (230.30), and Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov took the bronze (219.03).

Radford revealed earlier that he had a hip injury which began as a muscle spasm last week and left him feeling like he had a "wooden leg."

The 32-year-old said the hip was more painful after Wednesday's short program, in which they finished seventh.