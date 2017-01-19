It seems like just yesterday, not three years ago, that the Canadian figure skating championships were last held in Ottawa, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the event in 2014.

In this second century of national figure skating championships, it is as it always was — who will rise to the challenge on the day? And the truth is, anything can happen.

Here's what to watch for in each of the four events when the senior competitions begin Friday:

Women's event wide open

Three national women's champions are vying for this year's title: Kaetlyn Osmond, Gabrielle Daleman and the defending champion, Alaine Chartrand. We've seen international moments of brilliance from them — like Osmond's two Grand Prix silver medals this season and a fourth-place finish at the Grand Prix final — and we've also seen all three skaters falter.

Kaetlyn Osmond narrowly misses podium at ISU Grand Prix final7:56

I'm hoping for the kind of event we had last year at nationals that saw Chartrand crush the free skate. It really will come down to who skates best on the day. It should be a great competition.

Chan still grinding

The men's event will also be great. As Patrick Chan continues to find his way into top competitive form, he's hoping to capture a ninth national title along the way. There's no doubt in anyone's mind that he has the talent. But Chan is still working on putting two solid programs together in the same event, and the nationals gives him another chance to work out the kinks.

Patrick Chan stumbles, falls to 5th place at ISU Grand Prix final8:56

Kevin Reynolds and Liam Firus are in the same boat — they've both been close to the top of the national podium as silver medallists, and in fact rounded out the top three last year (Firus took silver and Reynolds bronze). Not only will these two be eyeing Chan, they'll also be eyeing each other. There are only two spots available for the world championships and they both want one.

They aren't the only ones. Former Canadian champion Nam Nguyen's coaching and training overhaul this season will be put to the test.

Virtue and Moir back in the groove

There is nothing clear cut in the ice dance event.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje are the two-time and defending national champions, with two world medals and many more titles under their belts. And yet they still decided to reboot their skating this season. It's still early in their revamped coaching arrangement, but their commitment to showcasing top-notch ice dance material bodes well for them.

Another team with outstanding material and execution this year is Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. Last year's national silver medallists skate a disco short dance that makes you want to move while their tango free dance positively transports me to Buenos Aires.

Gilles, Poirier claw back to round out podium in France7:38

Six-time Canadian (and two-time world) champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir last competed at nationals in 2015, winning gold. After a brief hiatus from skating, they returned this season. Although they stayed in skating shape by preparing and performing in shows, it isn't exactly the same as being competition ready. But they've found their competition groove again effortlessly and continue to dazzle with original and complex programs skated beautifully.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir win first Grand Prix final title8:13

Duhamel and Radford learn from mistakes

When I saw Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford backstage at the Grand Prix Final in Marseille in December, they weren't happy with how they skated in finishing third. What I've always said about this team is that they can take a bitter pill, swallow it and, through their resolve, learn how to not have to do it again. I admire this kind of drive and tenacity. In six appearances at nationals, they've won the last five titles and have gone on to win the last two world titles. This one is theirs to lose.

Duhamel, Radford round out pairs podium at Grand Prix Final8:50

Who will join them on the podium with three very strong teams in contention is the question. In 2016, Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau were second, Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch were third, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were fourth.

In an unexpected turn of events, Seguin and Bilodeau had to withdraw from worlds last March due to injury, which allowed Moore-Towers and Marinaro to go. Both Ilyushechkina and Moscovitch and Moore-Towers and Marinaro showed strongly at worlds finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

Neither team wants to be left off the world team this year, nor do Seguin and Bilodeau, who were strong enough to win a Grand Prix event this season.

If there ever was a reason to "go big, or go home" it will be this year's national pairs event.

Pj's gold-medal picks

Men: Patrick Chan

Ladies: Kaetlyn Osmond

Pairs: Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford

Ice Dance: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

I'll be covering the Canadian championships for CBC Sports. Let me know who your picks are on Twitter @skatingpj and follow me for updates from Ottawa.