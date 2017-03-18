Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Greenfield Park, Que., showed a giant improvement from a year ago with their sixth place finish in ice dancing on Saturday at the world junior figure skating championships in Taipei City.

Rachel Parsons and Michael Parsons of the U.S. won the gold medal with 164.83 points, Alla Loboda and Pavel Drozd of Russia were second at 164.37 and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the U.S. were third at 154.68.

Lajoie and Lagha, who sat fifth after the short dance, earned a personal best 148.26 points to improve upon a 13th-place finish last year.

''It was something special to warm up with the final group of skaters and we felt we did our job," Lagha said.

"We wanted to show that we deserved to be among the top teams." We are super happy, we really managed our stress levels and produced a strong skate," added Lajoie.

Ashlynne Stairs of Calgary and Lee Royer of St. Albert, Alta., were 14th.

''Our technical scores weren't what we wanted them to be,'' said Stairs. ''So that's something we really want to improve upon. We got a great idea this week of what we need to strive for in the future.''

In women's competition, Alina Zagitova of Russia won the gold ahead of Japanese skaters Marin Honda in second and Kaori Sakamoto in third.

Sarah Tamura of Burnaby, B.C. gained two spots in the standings for 17th place.

''It definitely wasn't my best but I'll take this experience and learn from it,'' said Tamura. ''To compete against the best in the world, you can't make any mistakes in your program.''

Canada was shut out of the medals at the world juniors this week. The best result was a fifth place finish for Evelyn Walsh of London, Ont., and Trennt Michaud of Strathroy, Ont., in pairs on Friday.