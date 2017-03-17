Evelyn Walsh of London, Ont., and Trent Michaud of Strathroy, Ont., finished off the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships on a high note.
The duo leapfrogged into fifth place with a personal best score of 150.74 in the pairs competition for Canada's best result thus far.
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor of Australia didn't win either the short or long programs but won gold with 163.98 points. Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia, first after the short, dropped to second at 161.93 and Yumeng Gao and Zhong Xie of China third at 161.09.
Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland of Lévis, Que., were ninth.
In women's competition, Alina Zagitova of Russia is first after the short program followed by Marin Honda of Japan and her compatriot Kaori Sakamoto.
Sarah Tamura of Burnaby, B.C., is 19th in her second career appearance at the world juniors.
Competition ends Saturday with the free dance and women's free skate.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.