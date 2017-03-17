Evelyn Walsh of London, Ont., and Trent Michaud of Strathroy, Ont., finished off the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships on a high note.

The duo leapfrogged into fifth place with a personal best score of 150.74 in the pairs competition for Canada's best result thus far.

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor of Australia didn't win either the short or long programs but won gold with 163.98 points. Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia, first after the short, dropped to second at 161.93 and Yumeng Gao and Zhong Xie of China third at 161.09.

Lori-Ann Matte and Thierry Ferland of Lévis, Que., were ninth.

In women's competition, Alina Zagitova of Russia is first after the short program followed by Marin Honda of Japan and her compatriot Kaori Sakamoto.

Sarah Tamura of Burnaby, B.C., is 19th in her second career appearance at the world juniors.

Competition ends Saturday with the free dance and women's free skate.