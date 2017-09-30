Canada's Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha held on to win ice dancing gold on Saturday at the fifth stop on the ISU Junior Grand Prix circuit in Zagreb, Croatia.
Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Lagha of Greenfield Park, Que., finished with 150.30 points. Sofia Shevchenko and Igor Eremenko of Russia were second at 145.05 and their compatriots Ksenia Konkina and Grigory Yakushev were third at 143.77.
It's the first victory for the Canadian duo and third medal in five junior Grand Prix career appearances. They won silver at the season opening event in Australia and are now qualified for the Grand Prix final in December.
It was Canada's second medal of the competition.
Joseph Phan of Laval, Que., took the in men's competition on Friday.
