Canada's Gabrielle Daleman fell out of podium position to finish sixth at Skate America on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Toronto native was sitting in third after a stellar short program on Saturday but couldn't continue the momentum through to her free program. Daleman finished the day with a total score of 189.14.

Japan's Satoko Miyahara finally recaptured her top form following a lingering hip injury, winning to cement herself as an Olympic favourite.

Miyahara won the free skate with a score of 143.31, edging Japan's Kaori Sakamoto with a few impressive combinations, including a triple lutz-double toe loop-double loop. Sakamoto had a score of 210.59.

Bradie Tennell emerged as a potential U.S. champion at her Grand Prix debut. The 19-year-old finished third with 204.10 points, including a season-best 137.09 in the free skate.

Reigning Skate America champ Ashley Wagner halted her free skate and withdrew because of an infection on her right ankle. The 26-year-old American didn't appear to be injured, but stopped during a spin section. She said after she was in "nauseating" pain.

U.S. skater Karen Chen finished eighth after a season-best score in the free skate. She had to ice her right knee Saturday after a fall in the short program.

Gilles, Poirier finish 4th

American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani skated into the Grand Prix Final with ease, winning Skate America on Sunday for their second victory in the series.

The two-time U.S. champions were a hit with fans and judges all weekend, twizzling and spinning their way to wins in the short and free dance programs. They won the free skate Sunday with a 115.07 and finished with 194.25 overall, a new personal best.

Maia and Alex Shibutani waltz to gold on home ice at Skate America8:35

The siblings also won the Grand Prix event in Russia this year. They took bronze at last season's Final, and they'll try to do better next month in Japan.

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were fourth at 166.54.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finish just off the podium at Skate America8:13

Italy's Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte also qualified for the Final with a score of 181.63. The duo was upset with the judges' scores on the short program Saturday and then struggled in the free dance, with Cappellini's skate getting caught on Lanotte's pants during a lift.

Russia's Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were third at 176.53.

Canadian pair reaches Grand Prix Final

On Saturday, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford secured a spot in next month's Grand Prix Final by taking bronze in the pairs competition.

The Canadian duo led after Friday's short program but slipped to third place with their free skate and finished with a total score of 215.68, well off their personal best of 231.99.

Later Saturday, American skater Nathan Chen locked up a spot in his second straight Grand Prix Final, winning the men's competition despite a disappointing free skate.

Countryman Adam Rippon finished second and also qualified despite falling and dislocating his right shoulder on his first jump.

Liam Firus, from North Vancouver, B.C., was the top Canadian skater, finishing in eighth place. Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., finished ninth and Roman Sadovsky of Vaughan, Ont., was 10th.