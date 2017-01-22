Toronto's Patrick Chan will again lead Canada to the world figure skating championships.

Chan and Kevin Reynolds of Coquitlam, B.C., were named as the men's singles competitors by Skate Canada on Sunday.

Chan has won the world championship three times and taken silver twice. He captured his record ninth Canadian title on Saturday

Kaetlyn Osmond of Marystown, N.L., and Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., will compete in women's singles.

Two-time world ice dancing champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir continue their comeback after a three-year hiatus. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., as well as Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Unionville, Ont., will also compete.

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., earned their seventh national title on Saturday.