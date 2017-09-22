Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond opened up a big lead with her performance in Thursday's short program at the Autumn Classic International in Montreal.

Osmond, of Marystown, NL, earned a score of 75.21. Japan's Mai Mihara is over nine points back at 66.18, while American Courtney Hicks sits third at 59.77.

Fellow Canadians Alaine Chartrand and Sarah Tamura are sixth and 12th, respectively, heading into the ladies free program scheduled for Saturday.

Osmond, 21, seemed relieved after the performance, saying that she "had some shaky legs and made a few mistakes."

First short program of the year done! Even though I had some shaky legs and a few mistakes, I am so happy to start here ! #ACI17 — @kaetlyn_23

However, Canadian Kirsten Moore-Towers, who took pairs gold along with Michael Marinaro in Salt Lake City, Utah last week, was quite impressed by Osmond's performance.

K.O. does it again!!!! Goosebumps every. damn. time. #ACI17 — @Kirsten_MT

It will be a busy day for Canadians on Friday with three duos competing in ice dance, two entries in pairs, and a trio of Canucks competing in the men's short.

This event is the second stop of the ISU Challenger Series, while Grand Prix season kicks off next month with the Rostelecom Cup in Moscow.