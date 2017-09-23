Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir easily claimed the ice dance top prize at the Autumn Classic on Saturday.

The pair finished with a combined score of 195.76.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje were second with 173.56, while Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier rounded out the podium with 172.26.

In ladies action, Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond claimed gold with a final score of 217.55. Japan's Mai Mihara took silver and Kazakhstan's Elizabet Tursynbaeva was third.