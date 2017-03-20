Rachel Homan and Team Canada are still undefeated at the 2017 world women's curling championship.

Homan and her Ottawa foursome downed the United States 7-5 on Monday in their fourth draw of the 12-nation tournament, improving to 4-0 in round-robin action.

"That was a challenging sheet of ice," said second Lisa Weagle.

"We just tried to stay patient and pick up on it as best we could. I've been struggling a little bit with my weight so it felt good to make a couple nice draws in that game."

The U.S. led 3-1 through four ends, but a single in the fifth and a deuce in the sixth gave Homan and company their first lead of the day.

"That was the first time we had the lead in that game, so to be able to steal the two points in an even end and take the lead was big," added Weagle.

American (1-3) skip Nina Roth responded with two of her own in the eighth to make it 5-4, but Homan came right back with three in the ninth to take the victory.

Later Monday Canada takes on Switzerland (3-0).

The Canadian squad started the tournament with victories over China, Germany and Russia.

The 27-year-old Homan is joined by third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle, along with alternate Cheryl Kreviazuk.

Homan has yet to win a world title after taking bronze and silver in two previous appearances.

She and her crew won the Canadian title in February with an extra-end win over Manitoba's Michelle Englot, earning Homan a third appearance at the world championship.

Last year Canada was represented by Calgary skip Chelsea Carey. Her foursome had to settle for fourth place after dropping the bronze-medal draw against Russia.