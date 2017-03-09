Northern Ontario became the second team to reach seven wins at the Tim Hortons Brier with an 8-5 victory over Saskatchewan in Thursday's early draw in St. John's.
Brad Jacobs and his rink from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., broke open a tie game with two points in the eighth end, then stole another in the ninth to seal the win.
Northern Ontario improved to 7-3 while Adam Casey's Regina team fell to 5-5.
In other early scores, Quebec edged Northwest Territories 8-6, British Columbia downed Alberta 5-2 and Nova Scotia defeated New Brunswick 9-7.
Quebec (6-3) and B.C. (6-4) improved their playoff chances with their wins in Draw 14. They trailed Manitoba's Mike McEwen (7-1), Jacobs, Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue (6-2) and defending champion Kevin Koe (6-2).
The top four teams advance to the Page playoffs.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.