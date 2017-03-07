Manitoba's Mike McEwen remains unbeaten at the Tim Hortons Brier.
He finished with three deuces in a row for a 9-7 comeback win over New Brunswick's Mike Kennedy in the early draw at Mile One Centre in St. John's.
McEwen has won five straight games and is the only undefeated rink in the 12-team field.
In the other early games, local favourite Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador dropped an 8-4 decision to Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories and Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard needed an extra end to edge Ontario's Glenn Howard 7-6.
Canada's Kevin Koe beat Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy 8-5. Alternate Scott Pfeifer filled in for Canada lead Ben Hebert, who sat out with a right knee injury.
The defending champions were tied with Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs at 4-1.
Gushue, Menard and British Columbia's John Morris were next at 3-2. Murphy and Saskatchewan's Adam Casey followed at 2-3 while Alberta's Brendan Bottcher, Kennedy, Howard and Jamie Koe were 1-4.
Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day.
Round-robin play continues through Friday morning and the medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
