Val Sweeting scored a single point in an extra end for an 8-7 victory over China's Bingyu Wang, then topped Rachel Homan 6-4 in the late draw on Wednesday to race out to a 2-0 record at the Tour Challenge.
Sweeting, from Edmonton, pulled close with a pair in the seventh end of her first game before tying it with a single in the eighth.
Against Homan (0-2), Sweeting took a 5-4 lead with a deuce in the seventh and added a single in the eighth.
Rachel Homan can't connect with the double as @SweetingTeam holds on for the win #GSOC #TourChallenge #curling pic.twitter.com/mq5SN7EL22—
@grandslamcurl
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (2-0) also won twice Wednesday. She came back for a 7-6 extra-end win over Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., in the morning draw before downing Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., 5-1 in the afternoon.
The loss was Middaugh's (0-2) second of the day. She fell 6-4 to Switzerland's Alina Paetz (2-0) earlier.
In other afternoon games, Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland beat Winnipeg's Michelle Englot 10-3, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., 8-7 and Paetz downed Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 7-3.
Gushue picks up 2nd win
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-0 with a 6-1 victory over American John Shuster, John Epping earned his second win, beating American Heath McCormick 7-4, and Saskatoon's Steve Laycock (2-0) edged Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg 7-6 in an extra end to take top spot in Pool C.
In the rest of the night draw, Calgary's Kevin Koe (1-1) topped Peter De Cruz of Switzerland 6-1, and Sweden's Niklas Edin beat Scotland's Kyle Smith 9-5.
The playoffs start Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday at the first event of the Grand Slam season.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.