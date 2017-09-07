Val Sweeting scored a single point in an extra end for an 8-7 victory over China's Bingyu Wang, then topped Rachel Homan 6-4 in the late draw on Wednesday to race out to a 2-0 record at the Tour Challenge.

Sweeting, from Edmonton, pulled close with a pair in the seventh end of her first game before tying it with a single in the eighth.

Against Homan (0-2), Sweeting took a 5-4 lead with a deuce in the seventh and added a single in the eighth.

Rachel Homan can't connect with the double as @SweetingTeam holds on for the win #GSOC #TourChallenge #curling pic.twitter.com/mq5SN7EL22 — @grandslamcurl

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (2-0) also won twice Wednesday. She came back for a 7-6 extra-end win over Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., in the morning draw before downing Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., 5-1 in the afternoon.

The loss was Middaugh's (0-2) second of the day. She fell 6-4 to Switzerland's Alina Paetz (2-0) earlier.

In other afternoon games, Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland beat Winnipeg's Michelle Englot 10-3, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., 8-7 and Paetz downed Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 7-3.

Gushue picks up 2nd win

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-0 with a 6-1 victory over American John Shuster, John Epping earned his second win, beating American Heath McCormick 7-4, and Saskatoon's Steve Laycock (2-0) edged Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg 7-6 in an extra end to take top spot in Pool C.

In the rest of the night draw, Calgary's Kevin Koe (1-1) topped Peter De Cruz of Switzerland 6-1, and Sweden's Niklas Edin beat Scotland's Kyle Smith 9-5.

The playoffs start Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday at the first event of the Grand Slam season.