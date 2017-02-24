ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — At the beginning of this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the pressure was squarely on the shoulders of the host Team Ontario to make the playoffs.

Mission accomplished for Rachel Homan's rink.

"We liked everything," said Homan, the Canadian women's curling champion in 2013 and '14. "We had an awesome round robin. I'm super proud of the girls. We're exactly where we need to be."

Homan's team opened with 10 straight wins before running into Manitoba in Thursday night's final round-robin game.

Michelle Englot's rink out of the Granite Curling Club in Winnipeg had just one loss going into the first-place showdown.

It wasn't even close. Englot scored four in the first end and never looked back, beating Homan 9-5 in front of a somewhat stunned crowd to run her record to 10-1 and clinch the top seed for the playoffs.

"We wanted to control our own destiny," said Englot. "It was more that than sending a message. We didn't want to sit back and wait."

The two teams will meet again in Friday night's 1 vs. 2 playoff game. The winner advances directly to Sunday's final.

Englot, who competed in seven Scotties for Saskatchewan before switching provinces, is coming off her best-ever round robin as she seeks her first title.

"Kate [Cameron, the team's third] said I just needed to move to Manitoba earlier," Englot said.

Rematch of last year's final in 3 vs. 4 game

Team Canada, the defending champions out of the Glencoe Curling Club in Calgary, are back in the playoffs a year after defeating Northern Ontario in the Scotties final.

Now the two teams will meet again in the playoffs, this time in the 3 vs. 4 matchup.

Canada skip Chelsea Carey led her team to a 9-2 round-robin mark en route to last year's championship, and she's matched that record this year.

"We're excited to get out there and play," Carey said of the playoff matchup. "We know they're a good team and we'll have to be at our best but we feel like we're playing pretty good."

When Team Canada and Northern Ontario met in the round robin, Krista McCarville's rink out of Thunder Bay beat Canada 8-4 en route to finishing with an 8-3 record.

Last year's loss in the championship game is still very much on the mind of McCarville.

"Especially losing to them in the final you go out there going hard," she said. "We know it's going to be a close game. We know they're probably going to play a bit better than they did against us [Thursday]. It's all we can ask for."

The latest chapter in this Scotties rivalry goes Saturday afternoon. The winner advances to the semifinal game, to be played later that night against the loser of the 1 vs. 2 game.

An ailing Carey plans to get some rest.

"I've got a bad head cold so it's been a battle," she said. "I'm sleeping so much today. Anytime for the rest of the day I can nap, I'm having a nap."

McCarville said her team is as dialled in as it has ever been.

"I think we've worked harder than we've ever worked before. We practice six or seven days a week. We work out. Eat healthy. Mental training. Everything we can do to prepare for this coming weekend."