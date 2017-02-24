Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville claimed the final playoff spot at the Canadian women's curling championship with a 10-6 win Friday over Northwest Territories.
McCarville was a finalist in last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts, losing to Chelsea Carey.
Carey (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) meet again Saturday afternoon in a playoff between the third and fourth seeds in St. Catharines, Ont. The winner advances to the evening semifinal.
Manitoba's Michelle Englot and Ontario's Rachel Homan (both at 10-1) were to meet in Friday evening's playoff between the top two seeds. The winner goes to Sunday's final, while the loser drops to the semifinal.
Carey downed Alberta's Shannon Kleibrink 7-4 to cap the preliminary round.
Quebec's Eve Belisle (7-4) finished just outside the playoffs. Alberta, Kerry Galusha of N.W.T. and Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador went 5-6.
Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee finished with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Penny Barker while Curtis beat Nova Scotia's Mary Mattatall 7-4.
