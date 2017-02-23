​Rachel Homan's perfect record is intact after Thursday morning's 5-1 victory over Quebec's Eve Belisle at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont.

The Ontario skip scored a deuce in the fourth end and gave up just a single point in the sixth to improve to 10-0.

Manitoba's Michelle Englot clinched a playoff berth and improved to 9-1 in round-robin play after a 7-2 win over British Columbia's Marla Mallett.

Team Canada's Chelsea Carey is alone in third place at 7-1 and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville is next at 5-3. Both teams had the morning off.

In other early games, Heather Nedohin skipped Alberta to a 5-4 win over P.E.I.'s Robyn MacPhee and Newfoundland and Labrador's Stacie Curtis beat Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 7-4.

Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day at the Meridian Centre. Round-robin play concludes Friday morning and the medal games are scheduled for Sunday.