Ontario's Rachel Homan remains unbeaten at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
She defeated Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 6-3 in the morning draw for her eighth victory in a row.
Manitoba's Michelle Englot dumped P.E.I.'s Robyn MacPhee 10-2 and Quebec's Eve Belisle defeated Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 7-2.
With skip Shannon Kleibrink nursing a sore back, alternate Heather Nedohin guided Alberta to an 11-5 rout of B.C.'s Marla Mallett in the other early game.
Manitoba is alone in second place at 7-1 and Team Canada's Chelsea Carey is next at 5-1. Quebec is in fourth place at 6-2.
Two more draws are scheduled for later in the day at the Meridian Centre. Round-robin play continues through Friday morning and the medal games are set for Sunday.
