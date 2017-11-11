Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher and John Morris of Vernon, B.C., and Brianne Meilleur and Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., won their A-side playoff openers Saturday afternoon at the Road to the Roar pre-trials

Meilleur and McCarville will play each other Saturday night, while Morris and Bottcher will meet Sunday morning, with the winners booking advancing to Ottawa for the Roar of the Rings, Canada's Olympic curling qualifying tournament.

The losers will get another shot in the B-side finals on Sunday.

Bottcher played a conservative first few ends against the unbeaten Glenn Howard of Tiny, Ont., with Howard blanking the first two ends and taking one in the third before Bottcher, the 2012 world junior men's champ, blanked the fourth.

Bottcher turns up pressure

In the fifth, though, Bottcher turned up the pressure and it paid off with a game-turning four-ender, and he never looked back.

"I wanted to start off a little slow, make sure that the guys and me felt relaxed and comfortable. That's why the first three or four ends were a little on the light side [for rocks in play]," said Bottcher. "But when I felt like we were feeling it, that we were settled, we turned up the offence a little bit. We made a lot of good shots in the fifth and got some half-shots from them. But those guys are one of the best teams at keeping rocks in play and getting good angles, so we definitely had to finish that game out."

Morris was a 4-2 winner over Edmonton's Charley Thomas in the other men's playoff game.

With the TB win by @TheCurlingFirm (AKA Team Balsdon), the playoff picture is complete at the @home_hardware #RTTR2017. Here’s a look at the playoff schedule. #curling pic.twitter.com/sgvNJdcNXq — @CurlingCanada

Both Team Howard and Team Thomas drop to B-side quarter-finals on Saturday night; Howard will play Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson, while Thomas is up against the winner of a tiebreaker between Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., and Dayna Deruelle of Brampton, Ont.

In the women's playoff games, Meilleur, vice-skip Breanne Knapp, second Janelle Vachon, lead Sarah Neufeld and coach B.J. Neufeld fell behind 4-0 after three ends, but rallied with one in the fourth, a stolen two in the fifth and a stolen three in the sixth in a 7-5 win over Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont.

In the other women's game, McCarville earned an 8-4 victory over Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque.

Tippin plays Calgary's Nadine Scotland in the B-side quarter-finals Saturday night, while McCarville plays Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., in the other quarter-final.

The Home Hardware Road to the Roar is the final qualifying event for teams to reach the Roar of the Rings, Dec. 2-10 in Ottawa, where Canada's four-player curling teams for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be decided.