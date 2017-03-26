Canada's Rachel Homan won gold at the world women's curling championship thanks to an 8-3 victory in the final over Russia on Sunday in Beijing.
Homan secured a direct berth into the gold-medal game after beating Russia's Anna Sidorova in the Page playoff 1-2 game Friday.
Canada swept the 11-game round-robin at the Capital Gymnasium to earn the first seed. Homan's rink won all 13 games in the tournament.
Homan won bronze in her first appearance at the world championships in 2013 in Riga, Latvia.
She reached the final the next year in Saint John, N.B., but settled for silver.
Canada last won gold at this event in 2008 when Jennifer Jones finished first in Vernon, B.C.
Scotland's Eve Muirhead captured the bronze medal at the 2017 championship, beating Sweden 6-4 earlier Sunday.
