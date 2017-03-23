Team Canada has completed a perfect round robin at the 2017 CPT World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing.

Rachel Homan's Ottawa team defeated Denmark's Lene Nielsen 8-4 at the Capital Gymnasium Thursday afternoon.

With the win, Homan's squad became just the third ever to go undefeated in round robin play at the tournament, joining Sweden in 2005 and Canada in 2003.

Anette Norberg's Swedes went on to win gold in Paisley, Scotland in 2005, while the Canadian squad led by Colleen Jones settled for silver in Winnipeg in 2003.

"I think we're doing the right things here," Homan said before her game against Denmark. "I don't think going undefeated [in the round robin] is a record I care about or the team cares about.

"I think at the end of the day, you just want to see gold."

By clinching top spot, Homan, second Joanne Courtney, vice-skip Emma Miskew and lead Lisa Weagle will carry last-rock advantage in the first end of the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night against either Swecen or Russia at the Capital Gymnasium.

The winner of that contest will go on to Sunday's gold medal-game, while the loser will drop into Saturday's semifinal.