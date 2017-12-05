Patient through her first three tightly-contested games at the Olympic trials, skip Chelsea Carey and her Calgary-based teammates were able to breathe a little easier in a one-sided match Tuesday morning.

Carey built an early lead against Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., in the Draw 9 matchup and didn't let up, coasting to a 9-3 victory in eight ends of a scheduled 10-end contest at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

"I didn't expect that to be quite as easy as it was," Carey said. "They're a better team than that. But we'll take it because we've had a couple of close nailbiters that were hard on the nerves.

"So it's nice to have one that was a little easier."

The transplanted Winnipegger, who failed to advance past the tiebreaker at her Olympic trials debut in 2013, is 4-0 this week and has moved into a first-place tie with reigning Olympic gold medallist Jennifer Jones, whom she'll play on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

On Nov. 19, Jones scored a single in the eighth for a 6-5 semifinal win over Carey to advance to the final of the Boost National Grand Slam of Curling event in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and holds a 19-9 edge in head-to-head play. Carey last prevailed a year ago when she advanced to the Boost National quarter-finals after rallying to beat Jones 8-7 in a tiebreaker draw.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan was in third place at 3-1 and Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., was next at 2-1. Homan was to play Flaxey (0-4) in the evening draw.

After scoring one in the 11th end on Monday to eke out an 8-7 win over Scheidegger, Carey carried that momentum into Tuesday morning. She took a 2-0 lead in the first end, recorded a steal of one in the second and collected two more points in the fourth for an insurmountable 5-1 advantage.

Carey scored two in the fifth and seventh ends for good measure to post her second win over Flaxey in three weeks following an 11-5 decision on Nov. 17 at the Boost National Grand Slam of Curling event. Victorious in the past three meetings, she is 6-3 in her career against Flaxey.

Carey opened the trials with an 8-4 win on Saturday over 2017 world champion Homan before defeating Edmonton's Val Sweeting in Draw 5 on Sunday.

"You need to get that battled-tested feel early," Carey told reporters after Monday's nailbiter versus Scheidegger. "We're staying really patient. That patience, in a week this long, is what you need.

"It's not like we're making every shot but we're learning from the ones we miss and doing better the next time."

Overton-Clapham is 'super spare'

The 33-year-old Carey is enjoying perhaps her most consistent season, thanks in part to the addition of veteran third Cathy Overton-Clapham in March after Amy Nixon retired following the team's bronze-medal victory at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Laine Peters round out the team.

Dubbed a "super spare" in recent years, Overton-Clapham, 48, will be inducted into curling's Hall of Fame during the March 3-11 Brier in Regina. She helped Sweeting with the 2014 Masters and Eve Muirhead the Players' Championship in 2016. The Winnipeg native has one world championship and five Canadian titles on her resumé.

"We've qualified in every event [this season] and it's been relatively seamless, considering the change [in adding Overton-Clapham]," Carey told the Winnipeg Sun last month. "Cathy is incredible in stepping in with different teams and being able to fit in right away. Her experience has been a big benefit to us."

In men's action, Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers came through with a draw to the button in the 10th end for a 7-5 victory over Toronto's John Epping (1-3).

"We're trying to get a little momentum but we're still not firing on all cylinders," said Carruthers, who improved to 2-2. "We had a couple breaks early in that game and we managed to close it out."

In Tuesday's feature game, Calgary's Kevin Koe (4-0) was scheduled to meet Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (3-0) at 2 p.m. in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Round-robin play continues through Friday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday. The winning teams will represent Canada at the Feb. 9-25 Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea.