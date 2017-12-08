Chelsea Carey beat Krista McCarville 5-2 on Friday morning to lock up the first seed in the women's draw at the Olympic curling trials in Ottawa.

McCarville was wide and heavy with her final throw of the 10th end to give Carey a deuce and the victory.

Carey, from Calgary, improved to 7-0 in round-robin play and secured a berth in Sunday's final. McCarville, from Thunder Bay, Ont., fell to 4-3 but still has a chance to reach a tiebreaker game.

Nearly one week after the death of her grandfather, @chelscarey leads her team into the Olympic Trials Final on Sunday. 7-0. Remarkable stuff. #cbccurl @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/55wIZ9qpjX — @Devin_Heroux

Homan secures playoff berth

The result gave Ottawa's Rachel Homan (6-1) a playoff berth. She will close out her round-robin schedule on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre against Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones.

Jones is alone in third place at 5-2. McCarville needs to beat Edmonton's Val Sweeting in the afternoon and hope that Homan wins to set up a tiebreaker game against Jones.

The top three teams will make the playoffs.