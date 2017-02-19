ST CATHARINES, ONT. — Ask Team Nova Scotia all you want about what it's like to be the oldest curlers at the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. They'll be quick to bring the conversation back to curling.
"I am feeling so confident and so calm and if I had only known the things I know now when I was younger I would have been a better curler," 56-year-old skip Mary Mattatall said.
She's the youngest member of the team; the average age of the Nova Scotian rink is nearly 59 years old. Together, they have a wealth of experience.
- 3rd time a charm for N.W.T. skip Galusha at Scotties
- Rachel Homan off to hot start at Scotties
- Team Kleibrink takes unique path to Scotties
"I've been here seven times and Marg [Cutcliffe] has been there three times," Mattatall said. "This is [the other girls'] first and good for them for never giving up to getting to their first Scotties."
The two rookies — lead Andrea Saulnier, 60, and second Jill Alcoe-Holland, 57 — make up the team's front-end. Both are retired and basking in this curling renaissance.
"Wisdom and treachery will beat youth and exuberance any day." - Skip Mary Mattatall on her "team motto"
Cutcliffe is the team's third. She's 61 years old and played in her first Scotties in 1985. For reference, that Scotties wasn't even broadcast on TV.
"The equipment is better. The ice is certainly better. The stones. The shot making is better," Cutcliffe said.
Not only did the quartet from the Windsor Curling Club win provincial playdowns to represent Nova Scotia at the Scotties, they also won the provincial senior title.
"You know, wisdom and treachery will beat youth and exuberance any day," said Mattatall. "That's our motto."
Proving people wrong in St. Catharines
There's a lot being made about the age of the Nova Scotian team at this year's tournament. While the team knows it's an attention-grabbing plot line, they don't want it to define their run at the Scotties.
"We want the story to be about experience and passion and the fact that we love the game," Mattatall said.
"I don't think the age is going to be a factor here at all," Cutcliffe said, not mincing her words when it came to the popular narrative.
More than anything the team of four from Nova Scotia is soaking up every moment on the ice during Canada's premiere curling event.
"We said on the way here we need to savour every moment. And it is about being in the moment. And just loving the experience," said Mattatall.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.