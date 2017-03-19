Jim Cotter chipped out Brad Jacobs's counter to lead the John Morris rink to win the Elite 10 championship on Sunday at the Grand Slam of Curling event with a 1-up victory.
Morris has won 11 titles in the curling series but it's his first with the Vernon, B.C., rink of Cotter, second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky.
Cotter, Griffith and Sawatsky were runners-up twice in the series and captured the inaugural Tour Challenge Tier 2 title in 2015.
Morris finished with a 5-1 record at the event and earned $26,000 and a berth at the season-ending Champions Cup.
Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., will also be at the Champions Cup having won his hometown National earlier this season.
The next Grand Slam of Curling event is the Players' Championship starting April 11 in Toronto.
