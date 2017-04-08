Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship from Saskatoon.
Thirty two teams, including Olympic gold medallists and world champions, have been seeded and will play a round robin within their pool.
The winner from each of the four pools will receive a bye to the quarter-finals along with the best eight squads, based on win-loss record and regardless of pool.
Action continues with round-robin play at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The round of 12 will be streamed live on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.
Sunday's coverage begins with the quarter-finals at 10 a.m. ET, followed by semifinals at 2 p.m. ET and final at 5 p.m. ET.
Mixed doubles teams
Pool A: Rachel Homan and John Morris; Marliese Kasner and Dustin Kalthoff; Kim and Wayne Tuck; Jill Officer and Pat Simmons.
Pool B: Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers; Kaitlyn Lawes and Ryan Fry; Brendan Bottcher and Dana Ferguson; Mark Dacey and Jennifer Baxter.
Pool C: Lisa Weagle and John Epping; Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson; Jim Cotter and daughter Jaelyn.
Pool D: Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing (husband and wife); Dawn McEwen and Mike McEwen (husband and wife); Kalynn Virtue and Charley Thomas; Robert Desjardins with daughter Emilie.
