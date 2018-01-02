Jones, Nichols open mixed doubles Olympic curling trials with convincing win

Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols scored five over the first two ends and cruised to a 9-3 win over Jason Gunnlaugson and Shannon Birchard on Tuesday in the opening draw of the Canadian mixed doubles championship.

Jones, from Winnipeg, and Nichols, from St. John's, N.L., added two in the fifth and seventh ends to seal the victory.

The winning duo at the championship in Portage La Prairie, Man., will represent Canada when mixed doubles curling makes its Olympic debut next month at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Both Jones and Nichols are former Olympic champions. Nichols was part of Brad Gushue's men's Olympic champion team in 2006, and Jones skilled Canada's women's team to gold in 2014.

Jones was originally tabbed to play with husband Brent Laing. A switch had to be made since Canadian curlers cannot compete in both disciplines at the Games and Laing's four-man team skipped by Kevin Koe beat McEwen in the Trials final.

Here are the other results from Draw 1:

Nancy Martin and Catlin Schneider ​def. Sherry Just and Tyrel Griffith 11-5.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant def. Kim Tuck and Wayne Tuck 11-4.

Emilie Desjardins and Robert Desjardins def. Dawn McEwen and Mike McEwen 5-3.

Click here for a full schedule of the trials.