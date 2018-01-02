Jones, Nichols open mixed doubles Olympic curling trials with convincing win
Winning team will book ticket to Pyeongchang, South Korea in February
Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols scored five over the first two ends and cruised to a 9-3 win over Jason Gunnlaugson and Shannon Birchard on Tuesday in the opening draw of the Canadian mixed doubles championship.
Jones, from Winnipeg, and Nichols, from St. John's, N.L., added two in the fifth and seventh ends to seal the victory.
The winning duo at the championship in Portage La Prairie, Man., will represent Canada when mixed doubles curling makes its Olympic debut next month at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
- WATCH NOW | Canadian mixed doubles curling trials
- LIVE BLOG | Canadian mixed doubles curling trials
- PREVIEW | Mixed doubles Olympic curling trials
Both Jones and Nichols are former Olympic champions. Nichols was part of Brad Gushue's men's Olympic champion team in 2006, and Jones skilled Canada's women's team to gold in 2014.
Jones was originally tabbed to play with husband Brent Laing. A switch had to be made since Canadian curlers cannot compete in both disciplines at the Games and Laing's four-man team skipped by Kevin Koe beat McEwen in the Trials final.
Here are the other results from Draw 1:
- Nancy Martin and Catlin Schneider def. Sherry Just and Tyrel Griffith 11-5.
- Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant def. Kim Tuck and Wayne Tuck 11-4.
- Emilie Desjardins and Robert Desjardins def. Dawn McEwen and Mike McEwen 5-3.
Click here for a full schedule of the trials.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.