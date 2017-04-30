The finals are set at the Champions Cup curling tournament.
Calgary's Kevin Koe will face Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in the men's title draw on Sunday.
On the women's side it'll be Ottawa's Rachel Homan against Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.
Homan has a chance for redemption after losing to Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones in last year's final.
Koe trailed Sweden's Niklas Edin in Saturday's semifinals, but scored three in the final end to come from behind for a 6-4 victory.
Jacobs toppled Toronto's John Epping 9-5 in the other semi. Epping held a 5-4 lead through five ends, but Jacobs responded with three in the sixth and a deuce in the seventh to knock off last year's runner up.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.