Calgary's Kevin Koe will represent Canada in men's curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Koe defeated Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 7-6 in the men's final of the Roar of the Rings, Canada's Olympic trials.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day.

More coming.

© The Canadian Press, 2017
The Canadian Press