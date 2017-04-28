Jennifer Jones remained undefeated at the Champions Cup curling competition in Calgary with a 7-6 win over Scotland's Eve Muirhead in Thursday's afternoon draw.

Muirhead scored two to tie the game 6-6 heading into the eighth and final end, but Jones' Winnipeg rink used the hammer to their advantage to score the decisive point and improve to 2-0.

In other Draw 7 action, Edmonton's Val Sweeting thumped Russia's Victoria Moiseeva 7-1 and Ottawa's Rachel Homan beat Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 6-4.

In men's action, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., beat Scotland's Grant Hardie 8-6, while Scotland's Tom Brewster downed Yusuke Morozumi of Japan 9-3.

Gushue improves to 3-0

Brad Gushue remained undefeated in the tournament with a 5-4 win over Winnipeg's Mike McEwen in the evening draw.

Gushue (3-0), the only men's skip without a loss through nine draws, broke a scoreless tie with three in the fourth end. McEwen (2-1) scored a deuce in the fifth, but the St. John's N.L., native added two of his own in the sixth to force his opponent to play catch up the rest of the way.

Switzerland's Peter De Cruz downed Jacobs, 6-5 while Saskatoon's Steve Laycock beat Japan's Yusuke Morozumi 8-6 in the other night draws.

Gushue sits first in Pool B, De Cruz and Jacobs share the lead in Pool C at 2-1, while Calgary's Kevin Koe (2-1) sits atop Pool A.

On the women's side, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni toppled Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 8-1 to run her record to 3-0. And Edmonton's Val Sweeting edged Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 6-5.

Tirinzoni sits atop Pool C, Sweeting (3-1) leads Pool A while Switzerland's Alina Paetz (3-0) is in first in Pool B.

Morris posts comeback

Vernon, B.C.'s, John Morris defeated Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 7-5 in the morning draw, scoring three points in the final end for the victory.

Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., defeated Toronto's John Epping 10-7 in the other early men's game at the WinSport Arena.

In women's play, American Jamie Sinclair topped China's Bingyu Wang 7-4 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg posted an 8-5 win over Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont. Alina Paetz of Switzerland needed an extra end to get by Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5.

The playoffs at the Grand Slam event begin Saturday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday.