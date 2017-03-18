Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and John Morris of Vernon, B.C., will meet in the championship draw at the Elite 10, the fifth stop on the Grand Slam of Curling tour.

Jacobs secured his spot in the final by beating Calgary's Kevin Koe 3-up on Saturday in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Morris downed Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 4-up in the semis for his place in Sunday's title draw.

Jacobs and Morris got to bypass the quarter-finals right to the semis after finishing the round-robin as the top two seeds.

Earlier in the day, Carruthers beat Winnipeg's Jeff Stoughton in one quarter while Koe toppled Switzerland's Peter de Cruz in the other.

Brier champion Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., who is also the defending Elite 10 champion, failed to make it out of round-robin play.