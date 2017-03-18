Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and John Morris of Vernon, B.C., will meet in the championship draw at the Elite 10, the fifth stop on the Grand Slam of Curling tour.
Jacobs secured his spot in the final by beating Calgary's Kevin Koe 3-up on Saturday in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Morris downed Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 4-up in the semis for his place in Sunday's title draw.
Jacobs and Morris got to bypass the quarter-finals right to the semis after finishing the round-robin as the top two seeds.
Earlier in the day, Carruthers beat Winnipeg's Jeff Stoughton in one quarter while Koe toppled Switzerland's Peter de Cruz in the other.
Brier champion Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., who is also the defending Elite 10 champion, failed to make it out of round-robin play.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.