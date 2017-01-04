Top curlers Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones suffered upset losses Wednesday in the opening draw of Day 2 of the Canadian Open Grand Slam of Curling event in North Battlefield, Sask.

Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., scored one in the eighth and final end to defeat Homan's Ottawa foursome 5-4, while Briane Meilleur stole one in an extra end to shock fellow Winnipeg skip Jones 5-4.

In other Draw 2 scores, China's Bingyu Wang downed Sweden's Anna Hesselborg 5-3, Edmonton's Val Sweeting trounced Russia's Anna Sidorova 10-2 and Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., scored two in an extra end to beat Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont. 9-7.

Draw 2 was the first of four draws scheduled for Wednesday.

Winners of the Canadian Open qualify for the season-ending Champions Cup taking place at the end of April in Calgary.