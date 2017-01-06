Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Russia's Anna Sidorova 8-3 on Friday morning to remain in the playoff hunt at the Canadian Open.
Homan scored four points in the fifth end and added a single in the seventh for the win.
She was perfect on all 14 of her shots while her team total was an impressive 88 per cent. Homan dropped her first two games and needed a win to avoid elimination at the triple-knockout Grand Slam event.
In other early games, Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque edged China's Bingyu Wang 4-3 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg topped Casey Scheidegger 7-6.
In men's play, Saskatoon's Steve Laycock doubled Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., 8-4 and Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher dumped Toronto's John Epping 8-3.
Three more draws were scheduled for later Friday at the Civic Centre. The playoff round begins Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.
You will be able to watch the men's quarter-final on Saturday and final on Sunday live on CBCSports.ca and the CBCSports App.
