Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 7-4 in the Page playoff 1-2 game on Friday night to advance directly to the final at the Ford World Men's Curling Championship.

Gushue has won all 12 games he has played at the Northlands Coliseum. He will go for gold on Sunday night against the winner of Saturday night's semifinal.

"We've shown that we had a pretty good week," Gushue said. "Especially coming off (our Brier win) in St. John's, to come here and at this point be 12-0 is impressive.

"But we're not going to settle for that. We want to win Sunday night."

His St. John's team of third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker opened the scoring with a single in the first end. Canada stole singles in each of the next two ends when Edin was heavy with his final throws.

Edin struggles

Edin, a two-time world champion, showed flashes of his skill but struggled throughout.

He nailed a beautiful double takeout in the fifth for a blank. Edin drew to the button in the sixth and stole a single when Gushue was off on a lightweight tap, cutting Canada's lead to 3-2.

However, Canada pulled away in the seventh as Edin was short with a freeze and Gushue followed with a takeout for three. Sweden scored a pair in the eighth end before Gushue tacked on a single in the ninth.

The Canadians ran the Swedes out of rocks in the 10th for the victory.

"Even when we got back in it a little bit on the scoreboard, I'd still say we had slim to no chance to win," Edin said. "It was the start. We needed to generate either the steal in the first or a deuce in the second, then we'd have a whole different situation.

"But when we're down 3-0, we're not going to win the game."

Gushue has a shot at history

Gushue ran the table in the round robin to lock up the first seed and hammer in the 1-2 game. Edin took the second seed after going 9-2.

Edin falls into the semifinal game against the winner of the Page 3-4 matchup between third-seeded Swiss skip Peter de Cruz (8-3) and American John Shuster (8-3).

The 3-4 loser and semifinal loser will play for bronze on Sunday. The semifinal winner will play Gushue for the gold.

This is Gushue's first appearance at the world men's championship. He defeated 2016 world champion Kevin Koe in the final of the Tim Hortons Brier last month.

Gushue has a chance to become the first skip since Winnipeg's Kerry Burtnyk to run the table at this event. Burtnyk swept the 10-team field en route to the 1995 title in Brandon, Man.

The world championship now features 12 teams and a different playoff system.