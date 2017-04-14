Tiebreakers will be needed to round out the quarter-finals at the Players' Championship.
Seven of the eight spots on both the men's and women's side were confirmed on Friday in Toronto after round-robin play concluded, with Saturday morning's tiebreakers deciding the final spots.
Sweden's Anna Hasselborg will face Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont in women's action. The winner will play Tracy Fleury in the quarters.
Also, Ottawa's Rachel Homan will play Edmonton's Val Sweeting, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones faces Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni goes against Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta.
On the men's side, Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers faces John Morris of Vernon, B.C., in a tiebreaker, with the winner moving on to play Winnipeg's Mike McEwen.
World champion Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., plays Calgary's Kevin Koe, Peter de Cruz of Switzerland takes on Sweden's Niklas Edin and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., meets Scotland's Kyle Smith to round out the men's quarter-finals.
