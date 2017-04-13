Men's world champion Brad Gushue of St. John's won his second match in as many days with a 6-4 victory over John Morris in Wednesday night's draw at the Players' Championship in Toronto, an event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Morris (0-2), from Vernon, B.C., also fell to Calgary's Kevin Koe earlier in the day. His rink needs to get some wins to earn an Olympic Trials spot based on points.

Meanwhile, world women's champ Rachel Homan, from Ottawa, won her second also climbed to a 2-0 record after an 8-5 win over Allison Flaxey (1-1) of Caledon, Ont.

Elsewhere, Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., moved up to 2-0 as well by holding on for a 7-5 win over Sweden's Niklas Edin (1-1).

Winnipeg's Mike McEwen scored four in the fifth end to close out an 8-1 victory early over Koe.

Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher topped Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 7-2. McEwen, Koe, Bottcher and Carruthers are all tied at 1-1.