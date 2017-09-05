Brad Gushue is off to a perfect start at the Tour Challenge curling tournament.
The St. John's, N.L., skip opened the Grand Slam of Curling event Tuesday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Glenn Howard.
Gushue, this year's Brier champion, shot 100 per cent en route to the victory.
He scored a deuce in the second end, one in the third, four in the fifth and a single in the sixth.
On the women's side, Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., beat Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., 9-2 and Bingyu Wang of China edged Scotland's Eve Muirhead 7-5 in an extra end.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.