Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones advanced to the semifinals at the Tour Challenge on Saturday with an 8-5 victory over Jacqueline Harris.

Jones, the reigning Olympic gold medallist from the Sochi Games, will face Val Sweeting of Edmonton in Saturday night's semifinal. The winner will play for the title at the first Grand Slam of the season on Sunday.

Jones raced out to a hot start against Harris, scoring three in the first end and two more in the third en route to a 6-0 lead.

Jennifer Jones moves onto semifinal at Tour Challenge1:14

Harris of Mississauga, Ont., made it a game with back-to-back deuces in the sixth and seventh ends before Jones added a single in the eighth to seal the win.

Sweeting earned her spot in the semis with an 8-5 quarter-final win over Winnipeg's Michelle Englot.

In the other two quarter-finals, Anna Hasselborg of Sweden defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-4 in seven ends, and Scotland's Eve Muirhead beat Switzerland's Alina Paetz 5-3.

Muirhead beats Tippin in Tour Challenge tiebreaker1:03

Muirhead will face Hasselborg later Saturday for a spot in Sunday's final.

The men's quarter-finals were scheduled for later Saturday.