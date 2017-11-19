Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones scored a single in the eighth end to beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey 6-5 to advance to the final of the Grand Slam National on Sunday, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Jones will square off against Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., who topped Tracy fleury of Sudbury, Ont., 7-4.
On the men's side it was a tough way to go out for John Epping.
The Toronto skip held a 7-4 lead through seven ends, but South Korea's Chang-Min Kim scored three in the eighth and a single in an extra to advance to the final on the third stop of the Grand Slam of Curling circuit with an 8-7 victory.
Kim will play Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the championship draw. Mouat earned his spot in the final with a 6-4 semifinal win against Winnipeg's Mike McEwen.
CBCsports.ca will have live coverage of the men's final starting at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT. Live coverage will also be available on CBC TV.
Men's semifinal results
- Kim def. Epping (Toronto) 8-7
- Bruce Mouat def. Mike McEwen (Winnipeg) 6-4
Women's seminfinal result
- Scheidegger (Lethbridge, Alta.,) def. Fleury 7-4
- Jones (Winnipeg) def. Carey (Calgary) 6-5
Men's quarter-final results
- Epping (Winnipeg) def. Gunnlaugson (Toronto) 7-3
- Kim def. Carruthers (Winnipeg) 6-2
- McEwan (Winnipeg) def. Gushue (St. John's) 4-3
- Mouat def. Koe (Calgary) 7-1
Women's quarter-final results
- Fleury (Sudbury, Ont.) def. Feltscher 9-3
- Scheideger (Lethbridge, Alta.) def. Homan 7-4
- Jones (Winnipeg) def. Paez 7-4
- Carey (Calgary) def. Sweeting (Edmonton) 5-3
