Jennifer Jones swept through the competition to capture her second straight Grand Slam of Curling title on Sunday, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

The reigning Olympic champion defeated Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., 8-7 in the final. It was her 14th consecutive win in the series.

Jones has now won a record nine Grand Slam of Curling titles and can complete a career Grand Slam with a victory at the Canadian Open in January.

In the men's final, Bruce Mouat of Scotland made history, downing Chang-Min Kim of South Korea to become the youngest men's skip to win a series title.

The 23-year-old sailed to a 9-4 victory to claim his first championship, surpassing the previous record held by British Columbia's John Morris, who was 25-years-old when he won the Players' Championship in 2004.

Mouat's compatriot Eve Muirhead remains the overall youngest winner, having won the Players' Championship in 2013 at 22.