Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson defeated Calgary's Kevin Koe 8-6 on Thursday afternoon to move into sole possession of first place in Pool B of the men's standings at the National.
Gunnlaugson hit a takeout with his final throw of the extra end to improve to 3-0. Koe fell to 2-1.
In other men's games, South Korea's Chang-Min Kim dumped China's Rui Liu 9-1, Scotland's Bruce Mouat posted an 8-2 rout of John Morris of Vernon, B.C., and Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers outscored Toronto's John Epping 9-6.
In women's play, Allison Flaxey of Caledon, Ont., defeated Switzerland's Binia Feltscher 6-3 and Switzerland's Alina Paetz topped Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque 7-4.
Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., beat Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., 7-4, Tracy Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., defeated Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont., 7-5 and Edmonton's Val Sweeting doubled China's Bingyu Wang 8-4.
Seven teams remain unbeaten in the 30-team field with two more draws scheduled for later Thursday at Essar Centre.
