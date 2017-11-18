Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the women's quarter-finals on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Grand Slam of Curling: The National event from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.. with Rachel Homan's rink taking on Casey Scheidegger in our featured match.

Bruce Rainnie, Joan McCusker, Mike Harris and Kevin Martin will bring you all the action from Centennial Civic Centre.

CBC Sports will also bring you live coverage on CBC TV.

Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for live coverage of the men's final.

