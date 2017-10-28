Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the quarter-final match between Canada's Jennifer Jones and the American rink of Jamie Sinclair at the Curling Masters event from Lloydminster, Sask.

Bruce Rainnie, Joan McCusker, Mike Harris and Kevin Martin will bring you all the action from Centennial Civic Centre.

CBC Sports will also bring you live coverage of the men's final on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, both online at CBCSports.ca and on CBC TV.

