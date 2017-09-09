Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch coverage of the women's quarter-final at the Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge event from Regina.
The featured matchup of the quarter-final draw will be Jennifer Jones going up against Jacqueline Harrison.
Bruce Rainnie, Mike Harris, Kevin Martin, and Joan McCusker will bring you all the action from The Co-operators Centre at Evraz Place.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET with the men's final.
