Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET to watch coverage of the women's quarter-final at the Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge event from Regina.

The featured matchup of the quarter-final draw will be Jennifer Jones going up against Jacqueline Harrison.

Bruce Rainnie, Mike Harris, Kevin Martin, and Joan McCusker will bring you all the action from The Co-operators Centre at Evraz Place.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET with the men's final.