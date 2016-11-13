Sweden's Niklas Edin beat Scotland's Kyle Smith 7-3 to win the Tour Challenge on Sunday and take back-to-back Grand Slam of Curling titles on the season.
Edin earned his first career Grand Slam two weeks ago at the WFG Masters, becoming the first non-Canadian men's rink to win on the series.
Rookie second Rasmus Wrana is now 2-for-2 after joining the Edin team this season to replace the injured Kristian Lindstrom. Edin and Wrana are joined by third Oskar Eriksson and lead Christoffer Sundgren.
Sweeting continues dominance
Earlier, Edmonton's Val Sweeting continued her dominant run at the Grand Slam of Curling's Tour Challenge, downing Michelle Englot of Winnipeg 8-4 on Sunday in the women's final.
Sweeting, who dropped her first round-robin draw before winning six straight games including Sunday's final, broke a 2-2 tie with a single in the fourth end. She followed that with a deuce in the fifth and scored three in the seventh to seal the victory.
Sweeting's third, Lori Olson-Johns, shot 93 per cent to lead all players through the match.
Englot opened strong with a deuce in the first end but was held off the scoreboard until the sixth, when she picked up her other two points.
Sweeting earned her spot in the women's championship draw with a 9-2 victory over Allison Flaxey of Caldeon, Ont., in Saturday's semifinal. Englot used an extra end to beat Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 6-5 in her semi.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.