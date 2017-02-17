Northwest Territories and New Brunswick will duel for the right to keep playing in the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday in St. Catharines, Ont.
N.W.T.'s Kerry Galusha and New Brunswick's Melissa Adams were both 2-0 after wins Friday morning in the qualifying tournament.
They will square off in Saturday's opening draw with the winner continuing on in the 12-team Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Adams edged Yukon's Sarah Koltun 9-7 with a hit to score three with her final shot of the game, while Galusha downed Geneva Chislett of Nunavut 10-2.
Nunavut and Yukon fell to 0-2 and were eliminated from contention.
This is the final year for the unpopular qualifying tournament that precedes the main draw of the men's and women's national championships.
Curling Canada is altering the format to allow for more equal participation of all territories and provinces in 2018.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.