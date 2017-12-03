Kevin Koe stole a pair in an extra end for an 8-6 victory over Brad Jacobs in the morning draw at the Roar of the Rings in Ottawa.
Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., had hammer but was heavy with an open draw to the eight-foot.
Koe, from Calgary, improved to 2-0 while Jacobs fell to 1-1. It was the first loss for Jacobs at an Olympic trials.
Jacons ran the table at the 2013 Trials in Winnipeg and went on to win gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.
In other early games, reigning Olympic women's champion Jennifer Jones beat fellow Winnipeg skip Michelle Englot 8-5 and Julie Tippin of Woodstock, Ont., defeated Edmonton's Val Sweeting 7-3.
Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher topped Saskatoon's Steve Laycock 8-6.
