John Morris suffered his first setback in his long road back to Olympic competition, losing 8-7 to Colton Flasch on Wednesday at the Road to the Roar Olympic curling pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.
Morris, from Chestermere, Alta., scored two in the ninth end to tie the match at 7-7. But Saskatoon's Flasch scored one in the decisive 10th for the narrow win.
Flasch improved to 1-2 while Morris, a member of Kevin Martin's Olympic championship team in 2010, fell to 2-1.
Elsewhere, 2006 Canadian men's champion Jean-Michel Menard suffered his first loss, 7-6 to Winnipeg's Pat Simmons.
Simmons evened his record at 1-1 by scoring three in the 10th end and stealing a single in the 11th.
Menard, from Saint-Romuald, Que., fell to 2-1.
In other Draw 8 action, Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont., (1-1) posted a 6-5 win over Winnipeg's William Lyburn (1-2) and Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher edged Dayna Deruelle 7-6. Both teams are 1-2.
Earlier, Halifax's Jamie Murphy (2-1) posted a 7-6 win over Jason Gunnlaugson of Winnipeg (1-1) and Charlottetown's Adam Casey downed Mark Bice of Sarnia, Ont., 8-4. Bice fell to 0-3.
In early women's action, Sherry Middaugh of Coldwater, Ont., thumped 8-3 Karla Thompson of Kamloops, B.C. to improve to 2-1. Thompson fell to 1-2. And Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., evened her record at 1-1 with a 5-3 win over Winnipeg's Briane Meilleur (1-2).
Round-robin play continues through Friday and the crossover playoffs begin Saturday.
There are 14 teams entered in both the men's and women's draws. Four teams — two men's teams and two women's teams — will qualify for the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings next month in Ottawa.
The Roar of the Rings — also known as the Olympic Trials — will determine Canada's representatives at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.
